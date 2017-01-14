Reconstruction support for families

/ Front page / News

THIRTY Build Back Safer (BBS) training sessions have been completed by Habitat for Humanity Fiji for communities who were affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

The program aims to build cyclone resilient homes in TC Winston-affected areas.

HFH Fiji communications manager Doreen Narayan said with the BBS support from partners, the NGO would provide 91 separate training sessions to train about 1800 people from 360 communities throughout the Winston red zone.

"These individuals will be able to provide reconstruction support to approximately 10,920 affected families in some of the most remote locations in Fiji, bringing resilience in disasters and reduction of damage to homes at scale," she said.

"With our WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) program, we reached out to more than 100 communities with water supply, restoration and sanitation services and will continue to work in this area in the coming months in more new communities."

She said under the BBS program, participants had shown great interest and the feedback had been positive.

"Some are also now looking forward to build their homes and do necessary house repairs.

"HFH Fiji aims to align the delivery of the BBS program with the delivery of construction materials through Government's Help for Home initiative.

"This training will build the capacity of homeowners to use simple yet effective construction techniques that will help strengthen their homes."