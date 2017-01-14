Fiji Time: 7:51 PM on Saturday 14 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NGO builds 106 homes

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, January 14, 2017

HABITAT for Humanity Fiji has completed 106 homes for victims of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in the country.

The non-governmental organisation has set a target to complete 200 more homes in the coming months.

Habitat for Humanity Fiji communications manager Doreen Narayan said the organisation had set a higher target for 2017.

"We aim to build about 200 new homes with available funding, hence a lot more work lies in the coming months," she said.

"Some of the houses built are accompanied with sanitation facilities as well.

"Our aim, however, is to build 500 new homes in TC Winston-affected areas.

"Therefore, we are calling out for support from stakeholders, business entities and respective donors to reach out to more affected Fijians with a decent shelter."

Ms Narayan said apart from the 106 new houses, Habitat for Humanity had been able to build temporary shelters while distributing shelter repair kits to about 1000 families, enabling the victims to build their own permanent homes.

"We acknowledge the wonderful support from all partners who joined hands with HFH Fiji in assisting affected families build shelters.

"These are United Nations Development Fund (UNDP), the Australian and New Zealand governments, International Organization for Migration (IOM), the FIJI Water Foundation, Australian Pacific Technical College, Partner Housing Australasia, Child Fund Australia, IFRC and Habitat for Humanity Australia, Habitat for Humanity New Zealand and Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63690.6179
JPY 56.150853.1508
GBP 0.39750.3895
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.68780.6548
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail
  2. Morning blaze destroys home
  3. 7s captain
  4. Haryana honours Chaudhry with prestigious award
  5. Poll bid
  6. Pop-up vendors growing along bypass roads
  7. Nand is the new Auditor General
  8. Koya clarifies land sales
  9. Dredged sand 'State's property'
  10. Baby pearls fail to shine against NZ

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  5. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)
  6. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  7. 'Fix kitchen' Tuesday (10 Jan)
  8. Bullet probe Sunday (08 Jan)
  9. Ryan wasn't a choice Wednesday (11 Jan)
  10. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)