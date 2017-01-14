/ Front page / News

A NEW site for Qamea Island's health centre will be determined after a survey identifies a safe and suitable spot, says Ministry of Health and Medical Services permanent secretary Philip Davies.

Mr Davies said the technical survey was focused on identifying a safer piece of land.

Mr Davies said the survey team from the Department of Mineral Resources had yet to complete examining potential sites.

"Their findings are expected to be available later this month," he said.

Mr Davies said the decision would be made in consultation with relevant experts.

"A recommendation would be submitted to Cabinet for approval," he said.

"The ministry also continues to provide services from the temporary health clinic based at Vadravadra settlement on Qamea by means of intensive outreach teams deployed from Taveuni."

Mr Davies said the outreach program by the ministry resulted in their team visiting nine communities.

"We still have three communities to cover and that is Naidilo, Yanuca and Naivivi," he said.

"The Government is committed to ensuring the people of Qamea continue to receive the services they need while also seeking to provide them with new facilities that are well-planned and better-suited to the local environment."

Qamea Health Centre was damaged by a landslide during the tropical depression 04F last month.