Fiji Time: 7:50 PM on Saturday 14 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Disaster response

Shayal Devi
Saturday, January 14, 2017

WITH Fiji well into the cyclone season, the Commissioner Western's office has left no stone unturned in ensuring its teams are prepared to respond to disasters.

Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau said they had a close knitted family of Government civil servants in the Western Division.

"We also continue to receive these hazardous weather conditions and for any tropical depression coming down the Vanuatu way, we anticipate that the disturbance or depression will actually pass through the Western Division," he said.

"In terms of preparation, we continue to remind all government departments especially to look at their preparation status and the type of resources and manpower they have, the capability and things that they can actually provide to assist in the response work."

Mr Tagicakibau said a heads of department forum was held after tropical depression 04F affected the country last month.

"We checked on their status of preparedness and this is something we do in the Western Division every now and then.

"We request the state of preparedness in terms of provision of resources, physical and manpower to be able to assist us in responding quickly to anything that might happen."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63690.6179
JPY 56.150853.1508
GBP 0.39750.3895
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.68780.6548
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail
  2. Morning blaze destroys home
  3. 7s captain
  4. Haryana honours Chaudhry with prestigious award
  5. Poll bid
  6. Pop-up vendors growing along bypass roads
  7. Nand is the new Auditor General
  8. Koya clarifies land sales
  9. Dredged sand 'State's property'
  10. Baby pearls fail to shine against NZ

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  5. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)
  6. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  7. 'Fix kitchen' Tuesday (10 Jan)
  8. Bullet probe Sunday (08 Jan)
  9. Ryan wasn't a choice Wednesday (11 Jan)
  10. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)