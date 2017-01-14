Disaster response

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Children play in flood waters at Togovere village in Ra. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

WITH Fiji well into the cyclone season, the Commissioner Western's office has left no stone unturned in ensuring its teams are prepared to respond to disasters.

Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau said they had a close knitted family of Government civil servants in the Western Division.

"We also continue to receive these hazardous weather conditions and for any tropical depression coming down the Vanuatu way, we anticipate that the disturbance or depression will actually pass through the Western Division," he said.

"In terms of preparation, we continue to remind all government departments especially to look at their preparation status and the type of resources and manpower they have, the capability and things that they can actually provide to assist in the response work."

Mr Tagicakibau said a heads of department forum was held after tropical depression 04F affected the country last month.

"We checked on their status of preparedness and this is something we do in the Western Division every now and then.

"We request the state of preparedness in terms of provision of resources, physical and manpower to be able to assist us in responding quickly to anything that might happen."