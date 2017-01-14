Research driven

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Principal agriculture officer Savenaca Cuquma during the staff briefing with Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu at Koronivia Research Centre. Picture: JONA KONATACI

MINISTRY of Agriculture senior staff members have been advised to start preparing for the new budget year.

Minister Inia Seruiratu, while talking to senior agriculture officers at Koronivia Research Station on Wednesday, informed them to back up their budget presentations with facts and statistics in order to have a strong proposal.

Officers were told to strengthen their ties with academic institutions.

"We need to be driven by aggressive research and market. That is the main aspect for agriculture.

"So let's put all the efforts and resources in research and finding the right market, and co-ordinate the activities of other stations as well," Mr Seruiratu said.

Mr Seruiratu said the ministry should involve academia and strengthen networks in order to bring credibility to the work it undertook.

"This is a link we need to strengthen, the links with academics. This is exactly what we want to do. Academic institutions have some experts that we can seek assistance from," he said.

"Let's not be protective and defensive. Let us be receptive so that they can challenge some of our findings."