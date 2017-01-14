Fiji Time: 7:50 PM on Saturday 14 January

Team plans for surgery

Avinesh Gopal
Saturday, January 14, 2017

PREPARATIONS to bring specialists from India to conduct open heart surgeries and joint replacement surgeries next month are going well.

The Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji (SSPHL) is now waiting for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to give dates to conduct free screenings.

SSPHL Fiji official Durdamya Munibhargav said more than 200 Fijians had inquired about the screening dates.

The medical company has conducted free screenings in the country for cardiology, oncology or cancer, and neurology in the past.

"People are very keen as the free screenings in super speciality areas are done under SSPHL Fiji's joint venture agreement with the Fijian Government."

Dr Netra Vishwakarma, an official of SSPHL, said the company was still sending MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan reports to India for free screening by specialists there.

"We have been doing this for the past four years and it's a free service to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services," she said.

The MRI scan gives information about the structures in the human body.

The ministry has fixed the cost for the open heart surgeries, which will be held from February 13-24 at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, and joint replacement surgeries at Lautoka Hospital for a week from February 13.








