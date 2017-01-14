Counselling for villagers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image One of the few houses at Dreketi Village on Qamea that survived the massive landslide. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

VILLAGERS affected by the landslide on Qamea last month have received trauma counselling from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

This was confirmed by the ministry's permanent secretary, Dr Josefa Koroivueta, on Thursday.

Dr Koroivueta said a staff member from the ministry was part of the multi-agency teams despatched to the island after mass destruction caused by the landslide.

The overall functions of the team include detailed assessments, provision of relief and early recovery support, repairs and clearance of debris, and psycho-social support for cases of trauma.

Mr Koroivueta said when the teams returned, the ministry would be able to provide more information on the work done.

"There are connectivity issues with the team and this is why I am suggesting this," he said.

"If there is connection then easily we can give you some responses."