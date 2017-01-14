Fiji Time: 7:51 PM on Saturday 14 January

Man, 72, on rape charge

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, January 14, 2017

A 72-YEAR-OLD man appeared in the Ba Magistrates Court this week for allegedly raping his grandson.

The elderly man is charged with 18 counts of rape.

The matter was called before Magistrate Mosese Naivalu, who transferred the case to the High Court in Lautoka.

The accused was advised to seek legal counsel during his first appearance.

The man is alleged to have committed the offences between 2015 and 2016.

The victim was 10 years old at the time.

The case will be called in the High Court in Lautoka on January 20.








