Koya clarifies land sales

Charlene Lanyon
Saturday, January 14, 2017

LANDS and Mineral Resources Minister Faiyaz Koya says the money value of land being sold in Fiji is determined by the individual landowner because it is their choice.

Mr Koya was responding to overseas media reports that highlighted a piece of freehold land on Koro that was listed for sale at $20.

The 1.8 acres of ocean-view land was listed on a real estate page online and gained the attention of regional media outlets.

"If it's even sold for one dollar what can anybody do? That's their choice," Mr Koya said.

"It is not something that Government interferes with. Government doesn't interfere in the sale and amount at which you sell a particular property.

"If it's your property, whether you are leasing it or own it freehold, if you decide to sell it for $20 that's your choice.

"Obviously that is not the value of the land, it's just someone being disgruntled."








