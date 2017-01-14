Fiji Time: 7:50 PM on Saturday 14 January

Fiji Times Logo

Minister testifies in Ratu Isoa trial

Aqela Susu
Saturday, January 14, 2017

FORMER high commissioner to Papua New Guinea and now Defence Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola yesterday informed the court that he had recommended to his then successor, Ratu Isoa Tikoca, to send his son for studies at St Joseph's Nudgee College in Australia because of the volatile situation in PNG.

Ratu Inoke took the witness stand for the defence as Ratu Isoa's trial went into its fifth day before Magistrate Makereta Mua at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

He confirmed to the court he had a brief meeting with Ratu Isoa following his appointment.

Ratu Inoke also told the court that he had sent his daughter to study in Australia for the same reason.

He, however, said he had paid the difference of sending his daughter abroad for studies.

Ratu Isoa is on trial on a charge of failing to declare his liabilities before the 2014 General Election.

The alleged offence took place between August 20 and August 25, 2014.








