Fiji Time: 7:50 PM on Saturday 14 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail

Aqela Susu
Saturday, January 14, 2017

THREE brothers charged for allegedly assaulting a man were granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

Melvin, Salvin and Edwin Kishore appeared before Magistrate Jeremaia Savou.

Melvin is charged with one count of grievous bodily harm while Edwin and Salvin are charged with one count each of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The three are again jointly charged with one count of wrongful confinement.

The alleged offences took place last Thursday at Bayview Heights in Suva.

The three are alleged to have assaulted the victim in the process.

Melvin is alleged to have bitten the victim's ear.

They are also alleged to have taken the victim to their home after allegedly assaulting him. All accused persons were released on a $300 bail bond each by Mr Savou.

They have been ordered not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and surrender their travel documents.

A stop departure order has been issued against all three accused persons.

They will reappear in court on February 17 to take their plea.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63690.6179
JPY 56.150853.1508
GBP 0.39750.3895
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.68780.6548
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail
  2. Morning blaze destroys home
  3. 7s captain
  4. Haryana honours Chaudhry with prestigious award
  5. Poll bid
  6. Pop-up vendors growing along bypass roads
  7. Nand is the new Auditor General
  8. Koya clarifies land sales
  9. Dredged sand 'State's property'
  10. Baby pearls fail to shine against NZ

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  5. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)
  6. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  7. 'Fix kitchen' Tuesday (10 Jan)
  8. Bullet probe Sunday (08 Jan)
  9. Ryan wasn't a choice Wednesday (11 Jan)
  10. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)