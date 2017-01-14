Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Brothers Salvin (left), Melvin and Edwin Kishore outside the Suva courthouse yesterday. Picture: RAMA

THREE brothers charged for allegedly assaulting a man were granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

Melvin, Salvin and Edwin Kishore appeared before Magistrate Jeremaia Savou.

Melvin is charged with one count of grievous bodily harm while Edwin and Salvin are charged with one count each of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The three are again jointly charged with one count of wrongful confinement.

The alleged offences took place last Thursday at Bayview Heights in Suva.

The three are alleged to have assaulted the victim in the process.

Melvin is alleged to have bitten the victim's ear.

They are also alleged to have taken the victim to their home after allegedly assaulting him. All accused persons were released on a $300 bail bond each by Mr Savou.

They have been ordered not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and surrender their travel documents.

A stop departure order has been issued against all three accused persons.

They will reappear in court on February 17 to take their plea.