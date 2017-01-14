Toddler is youngest cancer patient

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Six-month-old cancer patient Emma Vosailagi Hicks with her mother Ilisapeci Takayawa. Picture: KALESI MELE

AT six months old, Emma Vosailagi Hicks is the youngest cancer patient in the country.

Her mother Ilisapeci Takayawa, 24, said upon finding out about her daughter's condition two months ago, there had been a series of sleepless nights at their home in Vunavutu, Sigatoka.

Emma suffers from ovarian germ cells tumour, a disease in which cancer cells form in the egg cells of the ovary.

"When I first found out, I was in shock," Ms Takayawa said.

"I couldn't believe it because she was so small and young and she is my firstborn. My husband lost hope when he found out. He too couldn't believe it.

"With a bit of encouragement, we were able to sort out that our daughter needed a lot of support, which meant we needed to be strong as parents."

Emma had her first session of chemotherapy last month and her parents are hopeful they can get rid of the cancerous cells altogether.

"It's been a bit hard at home trying because everyone will have to monitor her condition.

"We were advised of the side effects of chemotherapy and it still hurts to have to see her weak or to know that her hair will fall at some stage.

"I am thankful to WOWS Kids Fiji which continued to assist us and other kids with cancer around the country."

WOWS Kids Fiji assists children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.