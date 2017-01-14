Fiji Time: 7:50 PM on Saturday 14 January

Movie treat for children

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, January 14, 2017

EIGHT children with cancer were treated to movies, lunch and entertainment at Village 4 cinemas in Lautoka yesterday by representatives from Bank of South Pacific.

BSP Fiji marketing manager Nirdesh Singh said the event was part of their community outreach program.

"We do something annually for WOWS Kids Fiji and late last year we had treated kids in Suva to something similar and we thought we should do the same for those in the West," he said.

"We wanted to take them away from their regular routines where they are surrounded by medical practitioners every now and then or face challenges in their daily lives and just give them something different."

Late last year the bank gave $10,000 to WOWS Kids Fiji in support of their work.

WOWS Kids Fiji team leader Viola Lesi said she was grateful for the initiative undertaken by the bank.








