Dredged sand 'State's property'

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, January 14, 2017

SAND dredged from the Sigatoka River mouth belongs to the State.

The Sigatoka Tikina Council approved the dredging works along the Sigatoka River mouth earlier this week.

Land Resource and Water Management technical officer Epineri Dalituicama reasoned the sand was being dumped on State land and thus the State would decide what to do with it.

Mr Dalituicama said had the sand been dumped on native land, then the decision would lie with landowners.

"If they wish to sell sand then there are processes that need to be followed," he said.

"They will need to get a licence and the sand should only be used for development works around the area, in this case the Sigatoka district."

He said the Government would have to follow the same procedure of obtaining a licence should they wish to sell the sand.

During his presentation on the environment impact assessment of dredging to the Sigatoka district council earlier this week, Mr Dalituicama labelled the use of sand for village extension and to generate commercial activity as a positive impact for the district.








