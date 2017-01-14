Help for disabled brothers

/ Front page / News

A GROUP of unemployed youths of Natokowaqa, Lautoka, is planning to raise money for three disabled brothers.

PYGMIES (Providing Young Generation Movement In Every Society) youth club president Josateki Labalaba said the group had been heavily involved in helping the brothers, whose primary caregiver was their elderly mother.

"We wanted to do something that would help them with their medical expenses," he said. "They can get help, but they have to go to India. So we are trying to raise money for their expenses.

"Some of us go to their home and help moving them around the house," he said. "They are bedridden and have to move with the help of wheelchairs."

He said their club's assistance to the family was part of their commitment to community work.

Mr Labalaba said the group held weekly feeding programs for the homeless around the city area.