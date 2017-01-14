Fiji Time: 7:49 PM on Saturday 14 January

Ministry promises reforms for miller

Shayal Devi
Saturday, January 14, 2017

MINISTRY of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan has promised farmers that Government will carry out reforms within the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) in the coming months.

During his first visit to cane belt areas this year, Mr Karan received numerous complaints from farmers about the operations of FSC over the past few years.

Rakiraki farmer and businessman George Shiu Raj told Mr Karan that farmers had been severely affected through some operations of FSC.

Responding to these complaints, Mr Karan said Government appointed a new board and CEO for FSC.

"We promise to review the cane payment system and we have a very capable chairman on board," he said.

"Farmers have said this will be a very good year for them, despite the cane areas being badly affected by the floods.

"The bad thing is that thousands of dollars have been washed away in the form of fertiliser ... that has been washed away, so they have put through a request to FSC and Government to provide some form of assistance on that."

Mr Karan said they were looking forward to working to address issues plaguing the industry.

He will end his tour by meeting farmers at Nawaicoba, Nadi, today.








Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63690.6179
JPY 56.150853.1508
GBP 0.39750.3895
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.68780.6548
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th January, 2017

