Jingle report for Akbar

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, January 14, 2017

THE investigation report on the Christmas jingle involving nurses at a divisional hospital has been submitted to the Health and Medical Services Minister, Rosy Akbar.

The ministry's permanent secretary, Philip Davies, confirmed this but could not divulge further details.

"We have nothing to add on this matter until such time as the investigation report has been written and submitted," he said.

It is not clear at this stage whether disciplinary action will be taken against the medical officials involved in singing the jingle during a Christmas party.

The medical team was shown in a video on social media singing the Christmas jingle with the alleged composed words such as "Jingle Bells, patients smell â€¦ ", which has not gone down well with many people.

Earlier this week Ms Akbar labelled the contents of the video as disturbing.

She ordered a thorough investigation to be conducted by director nursing Silina Waqa.

Ms Akbar said the incident served as a reminder to all medical professionals to comply with the Civil Service Code of Conduct.








