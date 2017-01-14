Fiji Time: 7:49 PM on Saturday 14 January

17 ministry ambulances 'non-operational'

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, January 14, 2017

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services has 44 ambulances of which 17 are non-operational because of minor repairs, says the ministry's national manager ambulance services, Josefa Bolaqace.

Mr Bolaqace said this during the handing over of a new ambulance for Nabouwalu Hospital this week.

"Ambulance repairs and ageing of these vehicles pose a significant issue to the provision of service in Fiji," he said.

Mr Bolaqace said the demand for ambulance usage increased every day, especially with hospital transfers and from the community.

"Fiji, however, has other providers available that include the National Fire Authority, St John Ambulance, Airports Fiji Limited, Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Zen Medical and others that play an important role in the provision of this service," he said.

"I acknowledge the assistance from Katalyst Foundation for this great donation.

"It will support our effort to mobilise patients in times of need whether from the community or in our hospitals."

Mr Bolaqace said the ministry was committed to its role in providing people with necessary health care services.

"We are seeking partnership with the private health sector and other national and international partners," he said.

"This will help us build a powerful network of resources and increase our ability to deliver effective services to our people."








