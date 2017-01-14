Flotsam And Jetsam

/ Front page / News

IT was Thursday and there was joy in the air for a certain gentleman.

He was expecting a parcel from Canada and he asked one of his colleagues to accompany him to the post office.

Smiling and telling anyone who cared to listen about his expected parcel, he made his way to the post office to collect it.

Beachcomber heard how the young man opened his mailbox expecting to see a slip to collect his registered parcel.

His excitement soon turned to disappointment. The only piece of paper he picked from the mailbox was a traffic infringement notice from the Land Transport Authority.

What happened after this is best known to his workmate and people who were in the post office at the time.

The surrounding noise was not loud enough to effectively muffle the swears uttered. Beachcomber heard our man now has to wait until next month for his parcel to arrive.