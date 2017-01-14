NDMO to work on response

/ Front page / News

THERE is a need to improve how the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) emergency operations centre works, says NDMO's acting director Sunia Ratulevu.

Mr Ratulevu said the response from the office during and after a disaster struck would then be effective if that was improved.

The office organised a three-day pilot course which ended yesterday on "Working in an Emergency Operation Centre (EOC)".

Mr Ratulevu said education and awareness to the general public when a disaster warning was given and after a disaster struck was something that the ministry would work on this year.

He also elaborated on how people reacted after a tsunami alert was given following the 7.0 magnitude earthquake which occurred south of Fiji a week ago.

"In the response plan it clearly states that vehicles are not to be used when a tsunami warning is given and this is something that we need to get down to the communities," he said.

Mr Ratulevu said the course would assist participants on how to effectively respond and how to ensure full recovery from disasters.

Meanwhile, Pacific Community (SPC) Chief Geohazards Scientist and Disaster Reduction Program manager, Paul Taylor said the course was offered to all Pacific Island countries and it covered issues relating to operations in an emergency centre.

"Communication during an emergency is one of the most important aspects that needs to be considered and it is one of the areas that the course provides the participants with the mechanisms to allow them to use all the tools that are available to them to make sure that appropriate information is gathered from the sources of the community and is incorporated into operational and planning procedures and then the outcomes are provided to the communities so that they know how to react,"Mr Taylor said.

The training course integrates the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) modules offered by the Pacific Community (SPC) as part of the Disaster Reduction Plan (DRP).

