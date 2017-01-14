Fiji Time: 7:49 PM on Saturday 14 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Pop-up vendors growing along bypass roads

Charlene Lanyon
Saturday, January 14, 2017

POP-UP vendors may soon be a common sight in the coming weeks along the Bau Tikina bypass road in Raralevu, Nausori.

This newspaper came across the first roadside stall to be set up along the 7.3 kilometre stretch, with vendors selling pawpaw, bananas, bean, chillies and other produce.

Vendors, Peni Dalawa and Moave Baleinavu said they decided to set up the stall and sell produce from their backyard gardens to earn an income and contribute to their daily expenses.

"We just started yesterday (Thursday) and this is quite an easy way to earn money because this bypass road has been very busy with traffic since it opened on Monday," Mr Dalawa said.

"We do our daily chores in the morning and after coming back from our farms we start selling around 12 midday.

"On our first day we were here from 12 midday until 6pm and managed to earn more than $150."

Mr Baleinavu said the money earned would assist in the grocery shopping and other needs of his household.

"This bypass is supposed to be used for the next three to six months until after they fix the Kasavu slip so we know that in a few weeks there will be more vendor stalls along the way," Mr Baleinavu said.

"We do have our stalls in Nausori and Korovou but sometimes we can just sell along the road here because it is very busy like the Kings Rd.

"We also sell bu (young coconut) and this is selling fast because of the very hot weather that we are facing."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63690.6179
JPY 56.150853.1508
GBP 0.39750.3895
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.68780.6548
AUD 0.64980.6248
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail
  2. Morning blaze destroys home
  3. 7s captain
  4. Haryana honours Chaudhry with prestigious award
  5. Poll bid
  6. Pop-up vendors growing along bypass roads
  7. Nand is the new Auditor General
  8. Koya clarifies land sales
  9. Dredged sand 'State's property'
  10. Baby pearls fail to shine against NZ

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  5. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)
  6. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  7. 'Fix kitchen' Tuesday (10 Jan)
  8. Bullet probe Sunday (08 Jan)
  9. Ryan wasn't a choice Wednesday (11 Jan)
  10. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)