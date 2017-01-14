Pop-up vendors growing along bypass roads

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Peni Dalawa and Moave Baleinavu sell their produce along the Bau Tikina Rd in Tailevu. Picture: JONA KONATACI

POP-UP vendors may soon be a common sight in the coming weeks along the Bau Tikina bypass road in Raralevu, Nausori.

This newspaper came across the first roadside stall to be set up along the 7.3 kilometre stretch, with vendors selling pawpaw, bananas, bean, chillies and other produce.

Vendors, Peni Dalawa and Moave Baleinavu said they decided to set up the stall and sell produce from their backyard gardens to earn an income and contribute to their daily expenses.

"We just started yesterday (Thursday) and this is quite an easy way to earn money because this bypass road has been very busy with traffic since it opened on Monday," Mr Dalawa said.

"We do our daily chores in the morning and after coming back from our farms we start selling around 12 midday.

"On our first day we were here from 12 midday until 6pm and managed to earn more than $150."

Mr Baleinavu said the money earned would assist in the grocery shopping and other needs of his household.

"This bypass is supposed to be used for the next three to six months until after they fix the Kasavu slip so we know that in a few weeks there will be more vendor stalls along the way," Mr Baleinavu said.

"We do have our stalls in Nausori and Korovou but sometimes we can just sell along the road here because it is very busy like the Kings Rd.

"We also sell bu (young coconut) and this is selling fast because of the very hot weather that we are facing."