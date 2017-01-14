/ Front page / News

SIX new proposed political parties have applied for registration with the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) ahead of the 2018 polls.

According to the FEO, the six proposed political parties are the:

* Proposed Be the Change Party;

* Proposed Nationalist Party;

* Proposed Christian Democratic Party;

* Proposed Fijian Alliance Party;

* Proposed New Christian Democratic Party and,

* Proposed HOPE

The FEO said the proposed parties would have to follow the due process of applying for registration.

According to the Political Parties Decree 2013, an association of persons or an organisation shall not operate, function, represent or hold itself out to be a political party unless it has been registered as a political party in accordance with the provisions of the decree.

Under the decree, the application for registration of a new proposed political party should be accompanied by a schedule, setting out the names, addresses, signatures and voter identification card numbers of at least 5000 members of the proposed political party from all the four divisions.

Of the 5000 signatures, the decree states that 2000 signatures should be from the Central Division, 1750 from the Western Division, 1000 from the Northern Division and 250 from the Eastern Division.

According to the decree, registered voters can be members and office holders.

"Only those persons who are registered as a voter under the Electoral (Registration of Voters) Decree 2012 may contest for an elective position in a proposed political party or in any political party registered under this decree," the decree states.

All applications for registration of a political party goes through the Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem.