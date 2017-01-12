Fiji Time: 3:31 AM on Friday 13 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Qamea health services continue

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, January 12, 2017

Update: 8:17PM A TEMPORARY health clinic at Vadradra, Qamea continues to provide health services for the island, a government statement confirmed this afternoon.

"Ministry of Health and Medical Services permanent secretary, Philip Davies said that services have also been provided to the communities through the outreach medical teams deployed from Taveuni," the department of information said.

"So far, the outreach team has visited a total of nine communities with a further three (Naidilo, Yanuca and Naiviivi) still to be visited," Mr Davies said.

The construction of a new Qamea Health Centre awaits the advice of the Department of Mineral Resources who conducted a technical survey on the island.

"Their findings are expected to be available later this month. A decision on the site will then be made in consultation with relevant experts and a recommendation will be submitted to Cabinet for approval," Mr Davies said.

"The start date for new construction will depend on the identification of a suitable site, preparation of plans and the Cabinet approval process."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63630.6173
JPY 56.348753.3487
GBP 0.39380.3858
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48470.4677

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted
  2. SODELPA picks 4 for 2018 Elections
  3. Akbar praises Times for clarifying issue
  4. Seruiratu wants vacant senior positions filled
  5. Accident victim dies in hospital
  6. FHRC team visits Labasa
  7. PM fulfils request, opens high school
  8. District council approves river dredging works
  9. Taboo on Bau fishing ground lifted
  10. Police yet to charge driver

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  5. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  10. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)