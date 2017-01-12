Qamea health services continue

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:17PM A TEMPORARY health clinic at Vadradra, Qamea continues to provide health services for the island, a government statement confirmed this afternoon.

"Ministry of Health and Medical Services permanent secretary, Philip Davies said that services have also been provided to the communities through the outreach medical teams deployed from Taveuni," the department of information said.

"So far, the outreach team has visited a total of nine communities with a further three (Naidilo, Yanuca and Naiviivi) still to be visited," Mr Davies said.

The construction of a new Qamea Health Centre awaits the advice of the Department of Mineral Resources who conducted a technical survey on the island.

"Their findings are expected to be available later this month. A decision on the site will then be made in consultation with relevant experts and a recommendation will be submitted to Cabinet for approval," Mr Davies said.

"The start date for new construction will depend on the identification of a suitable site, preparation of plans and the Cabinet approval process."