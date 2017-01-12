Youth Netball: Australia downs New Zealand

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:06PM AUSTRALIA'S second half surge proved too much for their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand as the Aussies went on to win their match up 56-40 in the Digicel Punjas Youth Netball Series at the Vodafone Arena in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Both teams were levelled at 13-all at the end of the first quarter but New Zealand found their rhythm in the second quarter and slowly etched away from the Aussies to secure a four-point margin going in to halftime.

New Zealand Australia 28-24 at the break but Australia came to life in the third quarter and from then on it was sort of a one way traffic going the Aussies way.

Australian Coach Tania Obst said they made a few costly mistakes in the first half but they addressed it at halftime and came out firing in the third quarter.

"We were a lot happier in the third quarter and I think it 14-1 at one stage, we had few work to do in the last quarter as well but I was pretty pleased we finished the game," Obst said.