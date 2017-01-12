Fiji Time: 3:31 AM on Friday 13 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Youth Netball: Australia downs New Zealand

PENI MUDUNAVONU
Thursday, January 12, 2017

Update: 8:06PM AUSTRALIA'S second half surge proved too much for their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand as the Aussies went on to win their match up 56-40 in the Digicel Punjas Youth Netball Series at the Vodafone Arena in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Both teams were levelled at 13-all at the end of the first quarter but New Zealand found their rhythm in the second quarter and slowly etched away from the Aussies to secure a four-point margin going in to halftime.

New Zealand  Australia 28-24 at the break but Australia came to life in the third quarter and from then on it was sort of a one way traffic going the Aussies way.

Australian Coach Tania Obst said they made a few costly mistakes in the first half but they addressed it at halftime and came out firing in the third quarter.

"We were a lot happier in the third quarter and I think it 14-1 at one stage, we had few work to do in the last quarter as well but I was pretty pleased we finished the game," Obst said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63630.6173
JPY 56.348753.3487
GBP 0.39380.3858
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48470.4677

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted
  2. SODELPA picks 4 for 2018 Elections
  3. Akbar praises Times for clarifying issue
  4. Seruiratu wants vacant senior positions filled
  5. Accident victim dies in hospital
  6. FHRC team visits Labasa
  7. PM fulfils request, opens high school
  8. District council approves river dredging works
  9. Taboo on Bau fishing ground lifted
  10. Police yet to charge driver

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  5. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  10. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)