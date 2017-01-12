Youth netball series: Baby Pearls win over Samoa

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vilisi Tavui shoots a goal in tonights winning game against Samoa. Picture: Rama

Update: 7:57PM THE Fiji U21 Netball team recorded their first victory in the Digicel Punjas International Youth Netball Series after they beat Samoa 37-29 at the Vodafone Arena, Laucala Bay.

Both teams were determined but in the end the Fijian players held the Samoan onslaught.

It was a grueling encounter filled with hard collisions and moments of brilliance by players on both sides.

Fiji Coach Vicki Wilson was disappointed with what she said was a lack of discipline and concentration.

But Wilson said the Baby Pearls would learn from their mistakes as they head into the game against New Zealand on Friday.