Champion cassava farmer gets tractor

CHARLENE LANYON
Thursday, January 12, 2017

Update: 7:48PM A TRACTOR worth $84,000 that was handed over to Waidalice, Tailevu farmer Kamal Prasad today by the Agriculture Ministry will also benefit 10 other farming households in the community.

Permanent secretary for Agriculture Jitendra Singh officiated at the handover and said the ministry was invested in farmers and communities that showed increased production when given machinery.

"We can see the sweat and toil that has gone into this project and this is a sign of commitment and the Government is coming back to support and show our side of the contribution in making such commitments and projects successful all over the country," Mr Singh said.

"The tractor that the government is handing over to Kamal as part of the farm mechanization program is in the effort to grow the agriculture sector further and this will be used for  land preparation purposes not only by Mr Prasad but by others."

Kamal Prasad, 49, said the tractor would assist in agricultural work on the 40 acres of land that he has.

"My son and I work on this farm and we plant cassava, ginger, duruka and water melon so we are grateful that our ministry has helped farmers like me in the community," Mr Prasad said.








