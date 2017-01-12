Taboo on Bau fishing ground lifted

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Men and women of Bau island perform the duki. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOSEFA FOIAKAU

Update: 4:22PM THE taboo on the traditional fishing grounds in the vanua of Bau was lifted today.

The taboo came into effect after the burial of the late Roko Tui Bau, Ratu Joni Madraiwiwi in October last year.

Ratu Joni's traditional herald Turaga na Masau Ratu Kinijoji Toganivalu said the men and women on the island of Bau were part of a ritual today known as duki - meaning to make a noise with the hands in the water to cause the fish to go into the net.

He said the first catch from today will be given to the chiefs and the rest will be distributed among the villagers.

Meanwhile, Ratu Kinijoji said the traditional mourning period would end on Saturday whereby the traditional protocol of the vakataraisulu would take place on the island.