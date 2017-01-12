Fiji Time: 3:32 AM on Friday 13 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Taboo on Bau fishing ground lifted

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, January 12, 2017

Update: 4:22PM THE taboo on the traditional fishing grounds in the vanua of Bau was lifted today.

The taboo came into effect after the burial of the late Roko Tui Bau, Ratu Joni Madraiwiwi in October last year.

Ratu Joni's traditional herald Turaga na Masau Ratu Kinijoji Toganivalu said the men and women on the island of Bau were part of a ritual today known as duki - meaning to make a noise with the hands in the water to cause the fish to go into the net. 

He said the first catch from today will be given to the chiefs and the rest will be distributed among the villagers.

Meanwhile, Ratu Kinijoji said the traditional mourning period would end on Saturday whereby the traditional protocol of the vakataraisulu would take place on the island.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63630.6173
JPY 56.348753.3487
GBP 0.39380.3858
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48470.4677

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted
  2. SODELPA picks 4 for 2018 Elections
  3. Akbar praises Times for clarifying issue
  4. Seruiratu wants vacant senior positions filled
  5. Accident victim dies in hospital
  6. FHRC team visits Labasa
  7. PM fulfils request, opens high school
  8. District council approves river dredging works
  9. Taboo on Bau fishing ground lifted
  10. Police yet to charge driver

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  5. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  10. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)