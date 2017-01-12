Fiji Time: 3:30 AM on Friday 13 January

Youth netball series: Fiji leads Samoa

PENI MUDUNAVONU
Thursday, January 12, 2017

Update: 4:12PM THE Fiji U21 netball team currently leads the Samoan U21 Netball team 19-14 as both teams take a breather at half time during their Digicel Punjas International Youth Netball Series at the Vodafone Arena, Laucala Bay in Suva.

Both teams started strong with Samoa bringing a lot of physicality to the game, which proved to be a disruptive and intimidating factor for the Fiji outfit.

The scores were level at 7-7 after the first quarter of the match but Fiji gradually began to move away from their South Pacific rivals in the second quarter to take a five point lead going in to half time.








