Eco retreat promotes authentic Fijian cuisine

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Thursday, January 12, 2017

Update: 4:01PM NAMOSI Eco Retreat, a traditional Fijian-inspired retreat, has engaged with its nearby local communities to directly purchase crops and other varieties needed for their authentic Fijian menu.

Retreat owner Daniel Jason said by promoting Fijian cuisine, it would encourage more tourists and tourism service-providers to put Fijian food at the top of their menus.

"A top highlight for our guests is having the opportunity to eat authentic Fijian food, both modern and traditional," he said. 

"There is an opportunity for farmers to capitalise more on the local tourism industry." 

He said by using more local food not only assisted farmers and their livelihood but also met the growing global demand for culinary tourism. 

The Namosi Eco Retreat is situated along the Luva River beside Navunikabi Village in Namosi, which is about one and a half hours drive from Suva or three hours from Nadi.








