Fire destroys two Navua homes

Update: 3:53PM FIJI'S National Fire Authority is investigating the cause of two house fires at Navua earlier today.

The Navua Fire Station received a fire emergency call at 1.11am and immediately responded to a fire at Naitonitoni in Navua.

"Upon arrival at 1.14am, the fire team saw the house fully engulfed in flames. The fire team extinguished the fire and also saved two other houses in the area," the NFA stated in a statement.

"The family was at home when the fire happened and they managed to get out of the house safely."

The second incident was recorded at Thomson Road, also in Navua, where a three bedroom corrugated iron and timber house was completely destroyed in a fire.

Investigations are continuing into both incidents.