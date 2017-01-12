Duo in Police custody pending investigations

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image William Prasad (right) and Binesh Pillay escorted by a police officer outside the Nasinu Magistrates Court yesterday. Picture: RAMA

Update: 3:49PM TWO men charged in relation to theft of cheques from Millennium Apparel in Nabua, Suva, appeared for the first time at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

William Prasad and Binesh Pillay are charged with one count each of theft, falsification of documents, general dishonesty obtaining a gain and obtaining property by deception.

The two appeared before Magistrate Sufia Hamza.

Prosecution today objected to bail for both accused persons citing that the two were wanted for other cases of similar nature by other police stations around the country.

Mr Prasad and Mr Pillay have been remanded in police custody pending investigations against them.

They will reappear in court next Thursday.