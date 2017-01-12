Suspended parliamentarian testifies in court

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Parliamentarian Ratu Isoa Tikoca outside the Suva Magistrates Court. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 3:46PM SUSPENDED opposition parliamentarian Ratu Isoa Tikoca revealed in his evidence this morning that he was encouraged by his then predecessor Ratu Inoke Kubuabola to send his son to study at the St Joseph's Nudgee College in Brisbane, Australia after he took up the post of Fiji's High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea.

Ratu Isoa said this was discussed during a briefing with Ratu Inoke following his appointment in April 2006.

He said he even took a trip to check out the school with Ratu Inoke.

Ratu Isoa said Ratu Inoke had recommended the college to him as one of the best all boys school in Brisbane.

Ratu Isoa was the first to take the stand for the defence as the trial continued before Magistrate Makereta Mua at the Suva Magistrates Court.

He is facing charges of failing to declare his liabilities before the 2014 General Election.

The alleged offence took place between August 20 and August 25, 2014.

It is alleged that upon his nomination by the Social Democratic Liberal Party as a candidate for the 2014 election, Ratu Isoa failed to declare the liability and the amount of the liability to the registrar, the permanent secretary responsible for the elections.

Ratu Isoa is alleged to have incurred a debt of more than $94,000 to the Fijian Government while serving as Fiji's High Commission to PNG.