FHL appoints new Group Manager Finance

+ Enlarge this image FHL's new Group Manager Finance and Investment Abilash Ram. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:42PM FIJIAN Holdings Ltd today announced the promotion of Abilash Ram as its Group Manager Finance and Investment.

Mr Ram, who has been with FHL for the past five years, was acting as General Manager Finance after holding various senior positions within the group.

He replaces Salesh Dayal who resigned in March last year.

Mr Ram is a chartered accountant by profession and holds a BA in accounting and economics.

FHL chairman Iowane Naiveli also welcomed the promotion and congratulated Mr Ram.