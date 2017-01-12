Fiji Time: 3:31 AM on Friday 13 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Radradra chooses lucrative Toulon offer

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, January 12, 2017

Update: 3:29PM PARAMATTA Eels Fijian winger Semi Radradra will quit Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) by year-end to take up a lucrative deal with French rugby union Toulon.

Australia's rugby news hub Rugby.com reported Radradra was believed to have signed a deal worth close to US$520,000 (approx. F$1.09million) with the French club.

The 24-year-old's rugby league club has confirmed it would not release Radradra from his 2017 season obligations until November later this year.

Rugby.com quoted the club's statement that stated its intention to keep Radradra via an attractive offer but "the offer from Toulon was substantially higher than our club's offer".

The Fiji-born winger has scored 60 tries in 68 appearances for Parramatta, previously played four Tests for Fiji from 2013-14. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63630.6173
JPY 56.348753.3487
GBP 0.39380.3858
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48470.4677

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted
  2. SODELPA picks 4 for 2018 Elections
  3. Akbar praises Times for clarifying issue
  4. Seruiratu wants vacant senior positions filled
  5. Accident victim dies in hospital
  6. FHRC team visits Labasa
  7. PM fulfils request, opens high school
  8. District council approves river dredging works
  9. Taboo on Bau fishing ground lifted
  10. Police yet to charge driver

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  5. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  10. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)