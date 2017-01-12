Radradra chooses lucrative Toulon offer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Semi Radradra will quit NRL and join Toulon. Picture: SUPPLIED/GETTY IMAGES

Update: 3:29PM PARAMATTA Eels Fijian winger Semi Radradra will quit Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) by year-end to take up a lucrative deal with French rugby union Toulon.

Australia's rugby news hub Rugby.com reported Radradra was believed to have signed a deal worth close to US$520,000 (approx. F$1.09million) with the French club.

The 24-year-old's rugby league club has confirmed it would not release Radradra from his 2017 season obligations until November later this year.

Rugby.com quoted the club's statement that stated its intention to keep Radradra via an attractive offer but "the offer from Toulon was substantially higher than our club's offer".

The Fiji-born winger has scored 60 tries in 68 appearances for Parramatta, previously played four Tests for Fiji from 2013-14.