Dean's family entitled to compensation: Minister

+ Enlarge this image Outside the hotel building in Suva where Anul Dean fell to his death. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 2:53PM THE family of the 42-year-old man who died after falling from a rooftop of a building where he was working is entitled to compensation.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate said any situation where death or injuries happened at the workplace, the family of the deceased was entitled to compensation.

He said labour officers were already onto the case and they would brief him soon.

Anul Hafizu Dean died after he fell off the roof of a hotel in Suva while carrying out maintenance work yesterday morning.

Dean was working with his son when he fell.

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations has commenced investigations into the incident.