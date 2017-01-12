Fiji Time: 3:31 AM on Friday 13 January

Survey results to determine new site

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Update: 2:41PM FIJI'S Ministry of Health and Medical Services has not identified a site for the new health centre on Qamea Island in Taveuni.

Permanent secretary for the ministry Philip Davies said they were waiting for results of a technical survey to help them identify a safe spot.

"The survey team from the Department of Mineral Resources is yet to complete its work to examine potential sites," Mr Davies said.

"Their findings are expected to be available later this month. 

"A decision on the site will then be made in consultation with relevant experts and a recommendation will be submitted to Cabinet for approval."

Qamea Health Centre was badly damaged by the landslide during tropical depression 04F last month.








