Sports development targets rugby clinics

+ Enlarge this image Waqa Baravilala, the founder and international director of Rugby Plus, and his wife Jade chats with other officials at the launch today. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 2:30PM ISLAND Breeze's Rugby Plus project today launched their Sports for Development program targeted at rugby clinics around the country.

The clinics will begin with the first in the old capital Ovalau from January 16-19 before the 7s tournament on January 20.

On January 23-25, two clinics are set to coincide in Labasa and Moturiki, which will be on the topic of Youth Development Pathways.

The last clinic of January will be held at the Nabau Primary School in Ra from January 30 to February 3 focussing on Value-based Rugby.

Logistics Operation Manager Malakai Yamaivava confirmed there would be free admission to the clinics with Island Breeze providing meals and accommodation.

"Those that will want to be part of the clinic but are living far from the venue will only need to fund their own transfers as we will provide meals and accommodation at the venues," Yamaivava said.