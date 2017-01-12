Fiji Time: 3:30 AM on Friday 13 January

Correction officers improve leadership skills

MERE NALEBA
Thursday, January 12, 2017

Update: 1:05PM MORE than 50 commissioned officers from the Fiji Correction Services today attended a Leadership Forum organised by FCS in a bid to improve leadership skills of all its commissioned officers.

FCS commander Francis Kean said the plan was to have leadership forums as such on an annual basis.

"This is done to bring officers all around the country from Taveuni, Labasa, Ovalau, Ba, Lautoka and other institutions from around Suva just to come down for a two-day forum and learn a bit about leadership and how to improve our performances," Commander Kean said.

"And as we have heard from the speaker this morning, Honourable Minister Jone Usamate, it's a sound time to look back to where he had come from and where we want to journey in the years ahead."








