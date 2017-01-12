Fiji Time: 3:31 AM on Friday 13 January

Focusing on disaster preparedness

SHAYAL DEVI
Thursday, January 12, 2017

Update: 12:54PM COMMISSIONER Western Manasa Tagicakibau says his office is working hard to ensure preparedness during this cyclone season.

He said they had communicated this with other Government civil servants in the Western Division.

"We also continue to receive these hazardous weather conditions and for any tropical depression coming down the Vanuatu way, we anticipate that the disturbance or depression will actually pass through the Western Division," Mr Tagicakibau said.

"In terms of preparation, we continue to remind especially all Government departments to look at their preparation status and the type of resources and manpower they have, the capability and things that they can actually provide to assist in the response work."








