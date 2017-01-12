Fiji Time: 3:32 AM on Friday 13 January

Police yet to charge alleged chicken shooter

LUISA QIOLEVU
Thursday, January 12, 2017

Update: 12:43PM POLICE have not charged the 45-year-old suspect for allegedly using his rifle to shoot two chickens that belonged to his neighbour.

The incident happened last month at Benau Settlement outside Labasa Town.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the investigation file had been sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for sanctioning.

Ms Naisoro said charges would be made after legal advice from the DPP's office.

This incident happened on Boxing Day last year, after what Police believe was an act of frustration by the man who allegedly shot at the chickens for trespassing into his compound.

Read our earlier report: http://www.fijitimes.com/story.aspx?id=383723








