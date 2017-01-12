Fiji Time: 3:31 AM on Friday 13 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Volleyball clubs urged to follow procedures

PENI MUDUNAVONU
Thursday, January 12, 2017

Update: 12:35PM CLUBS and associations have been urged by the Fiji Volleyball Federation (FVF) to follow the proper procedures and requirements for the new 2016/2017 season.

FVF president Elesi Ketedromo said in the past, most associations requested for last minute participation in national sanctioned tournaments without proper documentation.

In addition, FVF released a media statement indicating to all interested clubs and associations wishing to be affiliated with them that they had until January 21 to pay their affiliation fees of $200.

The affiliation fees and registration was due in December but was postponed to this month because some associations were still showing interest and the federation would like to encourage all associations to adhere to proper procedures and requirements for the new season.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63630.6173
JPY 56.348753.3487
GBP 0.39380.3858
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48470.4677

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted
  2. SODELPA picks 4 for 2018 Elections
  3. Akbar praises Times for clarifying issue
  4. Seruiratu wants vacant senior positions filled
  5. Accident victim dies in hospital
  6. FHRC team visits Labasa
  7. PM fulfils request, opens high school
  8. District council approves river dredging works
  9. Taboo on Bau fishing ground lifted
  10. Police yet to charge driver

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  5. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  10. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)