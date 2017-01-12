Volleyball clubs urged to follow procedures

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Fiji Volleyball Federation during one of their recent workshops. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 12:35PM CLUBS and associations have been urged by the Fiji Volleyball Federation (FVF) to follow the proper procedures and requirements for the new 2016/2017 season.

FVF president Elesi Ketedromo said in the past, most associations requested for last minute participation in national sanctioned tournaments without proper documentation.

In addition, FVF released a media statement indicating to all interested clubs and associations wishing to be affiliated with them that they had until January 21 to pay their affiliation fees of $200.

The affiliation fees and registration was due in December but was postponed to this month because some associations were still showing interest and the federation would like to encourage all associations to adhere to proper procedures and requirements for the new season.