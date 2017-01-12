More damage extends Talele bridge opening

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The aerial view of the Talele bridge location on the Baulevu Road. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:03PM THE Talele bridge on Baulevu Road will remain closed today as the Fiji Roads Authority contractor continue repair works.

The bridge was to have opened to members of the traveling public from 4am this morning.

However, it has been confirmed that the contractor encountered more damage while carrying out repair work last night.

The bridge is expected to be reopened at 6pm tonight.

"The inconvenience to the community in the area is regretted and the ground crew is working to have the bridge reopened by 6pm," FRA stated.

For any queries, members of the public can contact the FRA on mobile short code 5720.