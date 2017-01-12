Fiji Time: 3:30 AM on Friday 13 January

Daylight saving ends Sunday

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, January 12, 2017

Update: 11:41AM A REMINDER to all members of the public.

When you go to bed this Saturday, do not forget to wind your clock back by an hour.

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations has confirmed that daylight saving come to an end at 3am this Sunday, January 15.

Daylight saving began on November 6 last year.

Employment and Productivity Minister Jone Usamate had said then that this initiative would be beneficial to all Fijians by allowing them more daylight hours to be used for productive and recreational activities.








