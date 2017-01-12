Daylight saving ends Sunday

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the public are advised to wind their clock back by an hour from Saturday night. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 11:41AM A REMINDER to all members of the public.

When you go to bed this Saturday, do not forget to wind your clock back by an hour.

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations has confirmed that daylight saving come to an end at 3am this Sunday, January 15.

Daylight saving began on November 6 last year.

Employment and Productivity Minister Jone Usamate had said then that this initiative would be beneficial to all Fijians by allowing them more daylight hours to be used for productive and recreational activities.