Rewa to defend Vodafone Youth title

PRAVIN NARAIN
Thursday, January 12, 2017

Update: 10:28AM REWA will be out to defend their Vodafone Youth title in the final youth play-off which will be played from this afternoon in Suva.

The three champion teams from the Central, Western and Northern divisions will battle for the champion's status at the Fiji Football Association academy grounds in Vatuwaqa.

Fiji Football Association competition manager Amitesh Pal said they were hoping for a successful competition.

"This is the competition from last year. We could not schedule the competition because of number of factors, including adverse weather condition last month," Pal said.

"Labasa also could not travel from the North because there were no tickets available for the boats.

"The people were busy travelling in the holiday season hence forcing us to postpone the competition."

Rewa and Labasa battles it out on the first day while Labasa will play Ba and then on Saturday, junior Men in Black takes on Rewa.

"It will be a competitive competition," he said.

"Labasa came out very strong last year together with Rewa and Ba."

The matches will be played at 4pm daily until Saturday.

The winner of the competition will win $4500 while the runner up will get $1500.








