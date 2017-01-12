Fiji Time: 3:31 AM on Friday 13 January

23 teams confirmed for Nakelo 7s

PRAVIN NARAIN
Thursday, January 12, 2017

Update: 10:23AM THE organiser of the Nakelo 7s, Emosi Boila, is expecting a successful tournament this weekend at the Nakelo District School grounds in Nausori.

The 23 teams have confirmed their places in the tournament while the registration is still open for another nine teams to join. 

"It has been one of the important tournaments in the past," Boila said. 

"The tournament serves as a good testing ground for the teams to test their skills and team combination before they compete in the Coral Coast 7s next weekend. 

"We were supposed to have the tournament played at Ratu Cakobau Park but due to the closure of the ground, we decided to shift the tournament."

The teams confirmed are Uluinakau Babas, Tabadamu, Waimanu, Kaite from Naitasiri, Namoamoa Young Boys from Namosi and two teams from Police has also been confirmed to feature in the tournament. 

"The teams and the spectators have increased from the previous years, which is a good sign as the tournament is growing.

"We encourage the people to come and support us to make the tournament a success."

The Westfield Babas are the defending champions of the tournament after the side defeated Hideaway Hurricanes 12-7 in the final. 

The tournament starts tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the winner will pocket $3000 while the runner-up will settle for $1500.








