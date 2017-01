/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Police Force spokesperson Ana Naisoro. Picture: FT File

Update: 10:19AM A 48-YEAR-old man died at the Lautoka hospital this morning after sustaining serious injuries in a car accident in Sabeto yesterday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the victim was on his way to Nadi from the Lautoka market when he was involved in the accident at the Sabeto junction at 2pm.

She said the victim was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit before he passed away this morning.

Ms Naisoro said a post mortem examination would be conducted on the victim tomorrow.