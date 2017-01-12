Congestion concerns

/ Front page / News

THE congestion at the Labasa bus stand is a symptom of a thriving economy, says Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) CEO John Hutchinson.

Responding to concerns and suggestions raised by the stakeholders in Labasa that FRA should open part of Jaduram St which it sealed off for bus stand usage, Mr Hutchinson said the Labasa bus stand had been operating well above its current capacity.

"We are trying to meet the demand for servicing existing and new bus routes," he said.

Mr Hutchinson said they saw congestion as a symptom of a thriving economy.

"It is true, traffic congestion issues that are affecting the Labasa Town, in particular in and around the bus station area, is not an isolated issue and have existed from before FRA's establishment.

"However, FRA is looking at a longer term solution to create redundancy for vehicles that do not have to access the town centre."

Mr Hutchinson said the FRA engaged an independent consultant in 2015 who undertook four corridor studies which included Labasa.

"As part of the corridor study for Labasa, the consultant is looking at the following issues faced at the bus station, market, town centre capacity and town centre bypass."