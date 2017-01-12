Fiji Time: 3:32 AM on Friday 13 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tourists pleased with Fiji trip

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, January 12, 2017

SOME tourists who arrived in Suva on board the Voyager of the Seas cruise liner on Tuesday were pleased with their trip to the Capital City.

"It has been a very good, eye-opening experience as everyone we walked past greeted us with 'bula' so it made us feel so welcomed," said Hazel Beard.

Narelle Dunn said her family enjoyed their trip to Fiji as it was also a treat for her three children before they returned to Australia to commence school in the next two weeks

Mrs Dunn said they loved watching Fijian children play at the Colo-i-Suva waterfall and they planned to return to Fiji on a trip of their own so they could have a better experience of the Fijian culture with no time constraints.

An Italian couple living in Germany, Nestov Peccia and Ana Reitano, were also satisfied with their cruise as they said Fijian artefacts and other souvenirs were being sold at a reasonable price.

They also said they loved Fiji's natural essence while snorkeling at Beachcomber Island in the Mamanuca Group.

"We will definitely recommend Fiji to our friends because it has been such a peaceful experience," said Ms Reitano.

The cruise liner was in Lautoka before it made its way to Suva.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63630.6173
JPY 56.348753.3487
GBP 0.39380.3858
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48470.4677

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted
  2. SODELPA picks 4 for 2018 Elections
  3. Akbar praises Times for clarifying issue
  4. Seruiratu wants vacant senior positions filled
  5. Accident victim dies in hospital
  6. FHRC team visits Labasa
  7. PM fulfils request, opens high school
  8. District council approves river dredging works
  9. Taboo on Bau fishing ground lifted
  10. Police yet to charge driver

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  5. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  10. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)