Tourists pleased with Fiji trip

+ Enlarge this image 'Voyagers of the Sea' Cruise ship passangers Anthony and Hazel Beard pose with the Fijian warriors outside Tappoo City, Suva during their holidays away from Spain. PICTURE: SHIVIKA MALA

SOME tourists who arrived in Suva on board the Voyager of the Seas cruise liner on Tuesday were pleased with their trip to the Capital City.

"It has been a very good, eye-opening experience as everyone we walked past greeted us with 'bula' so it made us feel so welcomed," said Hazel Beard.

Narelle Dunn said her family enjoyed their trip to Fiji as it was also a treat for her three children before they returned to Australia to commence school in the next two weeks

Mrs Dunn said they loved watching Fijian children play at the Colo-i-Suva waterfall and they planned to return to Fiji on a trip of their own so they could have a better experience of the Fijian culture with no time constraints.

An Italian couple living in Germany, Nestov Peccia and Ana Reitano, were also satisfied with their cruise as they said Fijian artefacts and other souvenirs were being sold at a reasonable price.

They also said they loved Fiji's natural essence while snorkeling at Beachcomber Island in the Mamanuca Group.

"We will definitely recommend Fiji to our friends because it has been such a peaceful experience," said Ms Reitano.

The cruise liner was in Lautoka before it made its way to Suva.