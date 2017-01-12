FWCC gathers data

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Women's Crisis Centre (FWCC) is in the process of gathering data collected from their own survey over the past few months.

This was revealed to this newspaper by FWCC co-ordinator Shamima Ali.

Ms Ali said the FWCC had been conducting mini surveys and research on the issue of violence against women in communities around the country.

She said this was done so that they could analyse the information presented to them and then look into the areas that needed addressing.

"My team has been conducting this research in communities around the country. Our five centres have been involved in a lot of community work and we are now in the process of obtaining data," she said.

She said the last major survey undertaken by FWCC was in conjunction with the Fiji Bureau of Statistics funded by the Australian Aid in 2010/2011.

"Once we obtain the information, it will become easy for us to focus on issues that need addressing. We are planning to work with the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation to carry out a full national survey in the next few years."

Ms Ali said it was of high importance that major surveys should be taken at least within the next 10 years after the last survey.

"If we give that time between major surveys, we will be able to gauge the results if a particular issue had been minimised.

"Also it takes time and funding to get this done so a lot of planning is needed.

"But looking at our small surveys being done, we will be able to get the final data in the next three months which will then give us a platform to begin work on."