Fiji Time: 3:32 AM on Friday 13 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FWCC gathers data

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, January 12, 2017

THE Fiji Women's Crisis Centre (FWCC) is in the process of gathering data collected from their own survey over the past few months.

This was revealed to this newspaper by FWCC co-ordinator Shamima Ali.

Ms Ali said the FWCC had been conducting mini surveys and research on the issue of violence against women in communities around the country.

She said this was done so that they could analyse the information presented to them and then look into the areas that needed addressing.

"My team has been conducting this research in communities around the country. Our five centres have been involved in a lot of community work and we are now in the process of obtaining data," she said.

She said the last major survey undertaken by FWCC was in conjunction with the Fiji Bureau of Statistics funded by the Australian Aid in 2010/2011.

"Once we obtain the information, it will become easy for us to focus on issues that need addressing. We are planning to work with the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation to carry out a full national survey in the next few years."

Ms Ali said it was of high importance that major surveys should be taken at least within the next 10 years after the last survey.

"If we give that time between major surveys, we will be able to gauge the results if a particular issue had been minimised.

"Also it takes time and funding to get this done so a lot of planning is needed.

"But looking at our small surveys being done, we will be able to get the final data in the next three months which will then give us a platform to begin work on."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63630.6173
JPY 56.348753.3487
GBP 0.39380.3858
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48470.4677

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted
  2. SODELPA picks 4 for 2018 Elections
  3. Akbar praises Times for clarifying issue
  4. Seruiratu wants vacant senior positions filled
  5. Accident victim dies in hospital
  6. FHRC team visits Labasa
  7. PM fulfils request, opens high school
  8. District council approves river dredging works
  9. Taboo on Bau fishing ground lifted
  10. Police yet to charge driver

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  5. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Nurses face probe Tuesday (10 Jan)
  10. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects Tuesday (10 Jan)