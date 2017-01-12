FENC rolls out aid

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Parents and their children waiting to apply for schools needs at the FENC headquarters in Suva. Pi cture: SHIVIKA MALA

FOUNDATION for the Education of Needy Children (FENC) in Fiji has already started distributing school vouchers to selected applicants under their Child Education Support Scheme (CESS).

FENC Fiji officer in charge Jone Tuiono said they had already processed about 1100 applications from last year until now.

"We had so many applications that it took us time to evaluate and select the successful applicants," he said.

"So many parents and families faced a lot of financial difficulties after TC Winston and the recent flooding. There are so many of them living in poverty that they can't afford to send their children to school and that's where we come in."

Mr Tuiono said they could not cater for all the requests because of unavailability of funds and they had to put some applicants on the waiting list.

"We wanted to process all the applications but since we don't have enough funds we had to compile a waiting list for the people and we hope we can process their entries later in the year."

FENC Fiji has a unique way of dealing with the issue of back to school shopping.

They have arrangements with special suppliers who accept and process the vouchers issued by them.

Mr Tuiono said the vouchers were distributed in terms of monetary value depending on the needs of the child and the student year.

"The amount on vouchers varies and contains a list of items that includes two pair of uniforms, bags, shoes, books and stationery," he said.

Meanwhile, one of the recipients of CESS, Maraia Marama, said she was grateful to FENC Fiji for helping them send her children to school this year.

The mother of four said she had her application reviewed in November last year.

"This help will not only help my family but also enable us to save for our other needs as well. I am proud to see my children going to school with the items and this has certainly brought in some relief," Ms Marama said.